Total of flood victims rises in Johor, Pahang, drops in two states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor and Pahang recorded a slight increase this afternoon while in three states, the number remained unchanged and in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, it shows a decline.

The Public Infobanjir portal reported that 10 rivers in the flood-affected states were still above the danger level, involving two rivers in Pahang, one in Selangor, four in Johor, one in Negeri Sembilan and two in Melaka.

In JOHOR, the number of those evacuated increased to 5,598 people as of noon, from 5,479 people this morning and Segamat continues to record the highest number of flood victims with 4,103 people, followed by Mersing (541), Tangkak (467), Kluang (112), Kota Tinggi (210), Batu Pahat (107) and Muar (58).

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan, in a statement said so far 79 relief centres (PPS) had been opened in seven flood-affected districts housing 1,516 families.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check in several flood-affected areas in Mersing and Muar found that although the water has subsided, residents are not allowed to return to their homes as a precautionary measure.

In PAHANG, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported an increase in the number of flood victims at noon, totalling 2,816 people at 48 PPS in nine districts, from 2,564 people this morning.

Kuantan had the highest number of evacuees at 843 people, Temerloh (691) and Rompin (443) while other affected districts were Lipis, Raub, Bera, Jerantut, Maran and Pekan.

In MELAKA, State Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of evacuees dropped slightly to 2,529 people this afternoon compared with 2,674 people in the morning, involving 14 areas in Alor Gajah, nine areas in Melaka Tengah and 11 areas in Jasin.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the latest data from the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana application showed that the total number of victims had slightly decreased to 1,706 people at noon from 1,795 individuals at 21 PPS this morning.

In TERENGGANU, the number of victims remained at 19 people at two PPS, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Lembah Jabor and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Geliga, Kemaman.

There is also no change in the number of flood victims in SELANGOR, with 40 people still at two PPS at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Kelanang (25 people) and Balai Raya Majlis Pengurusan Komuniti Kampung (MPKK) Banting (15 people), according to the InfoBencana application.

Meanwhile, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari tweeted that as of yesterday (Jan 3), a total of 40,959.01 tonnes of garbage had been cleared involving eight local authorities.

In SABAH, the Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat said that 3,318 flood victims from 1,319 families were still seeking shelter at 30 PPS in six districts.

Kota Marudu still recorded the highest number of flood victims at 2,653 people, Pitas (307), Telupid (172 ), Sandakan (46), Beluran (41), and Paitan (99). - Bernama