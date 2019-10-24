Toto Jackpot strikes make 2 instant millionaires; 23 share RM1.9m

PETALING JAYA: Two punters became instant millionaires on Oct 16 after striking the Toto 4D Jackpot 1, winning RM5,046,605.90 each. On the same day 23 others shared the remaining RM1,978,603.70 of the Toto 4D Jackpot 2.

The cascading effect of Toto 4D Jackpot 1 has enabled the 25 winners to win a total of RM12,071,815.50 million from that draw. The two biggest winners were from Johor and Kuala Lumpur.

The 43-year-old winner from Johor, who was a first-time Sports Toto customer, said he got his pair of winning numbers “6977 & 4996” in his dream.

“It was my first time playing Toto 4D Jackpot because I was convinced by my feel-good numbers that I should try my luck at all lottery shops,” he said.

“True enough, I became one of the winners of Toto 4D Jackpot 2 with a cascaded amount of more than RM12 million. It is simply amazing.”

The winner, who is a general manager, said he would use the winnings for investment and buy some expensive presents for his girlfriend.

The second RM5 million winner, who is a 65-year-old contactor from Kuala Lumpur, bought his ticket when he was on a business trip to Kedah.

“Being a loyal customer, I won’t miss buying numbers especially on a draw day,” he said. “I was on a business trip to Kedah on Oct 16 and luckily I still managed to find a Sports Toto outlet there to bet on my favourite numbers, 5789 and 4996, which are my identity card and car registration numbers.”

The winner said he was shocked to learn that he won over RM5 million due to the cascading effect because he was not aware that the cascading of Toto 4D Jackpot 1 would take place on that particular draw day.

“It is a bonus for me and my family,” he said, adding that he would use the winnings to pay off his debts and buy a house.

Another 23 winners from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Sabah, who bought the i-System tickets, shared the remaining RM1,978,603.70 of the whopping RM12,071,815.50 Toto 4D Jackpot 2.

The minimum jackpot for Toto 4D Jackpot 2 is RM100,000.00. Cascading takes place when Toto 4D Jackpot 1 hits RM30 million. The amount in excess of RM20 million shall cascade and be added to Toto 4D Jackpot 2 if there is no Jackpot 1 winner for that draw.