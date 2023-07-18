Touch ‘n Go e-wallet enables fund transfers to 10 countries

PETALING JAYA: All you Touch ‘n Go (TNG) users out there, the e-wallet application has now enabled users to transfer funds to recipients in 10 countries.

According to Star Online, TNG added the new feature called Goremit and will be available in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

The news report said that TNG users can choose to transfer cash to a recipient’s bank account, e-wallet, or cash pick-up locations, with some options only available in certain countries.

The feature enables users to transfer funds to recipients in 10 different countries with only the Philippines having all three options, while Singapore only supports bank account transfers.

In order to have access to the service, users will need to navigate to the financial services screen in the TNG e-wallet and tap on the Goremit icon.

The news report further stated that users then have to select a country, transfer method, and amount (which is automatically converted to the country’s currency) where a transfer fee will be displayed on the screen.

Once that is done, the app will ask the user for the recipient’s details, which includes their first and last name, mobile number and relationship with the sender.

Users can input the recipient’s banking info, e-wallet details, or cash pickup location, depending on the option selected.

However, a transfer fee that varies by country and transfer method will incur, ranging from RM8 to RM15 and a minimum transfer fee of RM50.