Tough economic situation: No need for birthday ads for me - Abang Jo

KUCHING: Premier of Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called on friends and well-wishers not to spend on newspapers advertisements for his 72nd birthday tomorrow.

A statement from the Office of the Premier of Sarawak today said that while Abang Johari appreciates the well-meaning intention, he would not want his friends and well-wishers to make spendings on such advertisements in view of the current tough economic situation and the need to contain inflationary pressure.

“Nevertheless, he would like to thank all well-wishers for their kind thought of him on his 72nd birthday,” it said.

Abang Johari made a similar request last year telling those planning to place advertisements to congratulate him to instead channel the funds to the State COVID-19 Disaster Trust Fund.

Abang Johari was born on Aug 4, 1950 in Limbang, Sarawak and he is the son of the state’s first Governor, Tun Abang Openg Abang Sapiee. — Bernama