Tough going for inexperienced graduates

PETALING JAYA: It is difficult for fresh graduates to get jobs as many employers prefer to hire those with experience compared with those who only have academic qualifications, said the Malaysian Employers Federation.

Its president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said while graduates have more knowledge due to their higher level of education, technology has evolved to the point that knowledge becomes outdated quite quickly.

“Hence, working experience is crucial as one would have first-hand knowledge about a job. The only way we can improve systems and procedures to be more effective is through experience, and that is why most companies value experienced employees over those with just academic qualifications.”

However, he said this should not stop employees from upskilling and gaining more knowledge because having up-to-date knowledge at one’s fingertips is important, as one must always seek more educational qualifications and skills to remain relevant.

Syed Hussain said when an employee with the right knowledge and experience is hired, his performance would benefit the company and it would not need to spend extra time in training someone new to the field.

“Companies will benefit by hiring employees with greater practical knowledge because due to their previous experience, they would know how to get around problems and find solutions.

“This will increase the efficiency and productivity of the work being done by the employee.”

Founder and managing director of a private company, Valliyammai Kulandai Velu, said apart from academic qualifications and working experience, she preferred to hire candidates who know how to prioritise their responsibilities.

“If employees are given a task, they are accountable for finishing it and making sure it meets the standards that have been set.

“Working with the management will be very tough if employees have the mindset of doing the job, just for the sake of it,” she said.

On academic qualifications versus work experience, she said it did not matter at all.

“We employ accountants who are fresh graduates with no experience. So in time, they can learn and improve their knowledge.”

Valliyammai also said hiring employees with fewer academic qualifications or working experience was also not a problem, provided the person has the right attitude and is willing to learn on the job.

“There are some employees who lack paper qualifications. Companies should help them work their way up the ladder through experience gained over the years.

“But what is most important is these employees should be willing to put in the effort and learn along the way. They can also upskill by taking part-time courses to improve their prospects.”