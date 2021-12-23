Tough to evacuate flood victims from densely populated area - IGP

SHAH ALAM: The settlement pattern and population density are among factors that caused delay in the rescue operations and evacuation of flood victims in Taman Sri Muda, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani. (pix)

He said the flood situation in the area is different from the situation in the east coast states due to the pattern of the settlement and the level of population density.

“Most of the victims here are living in terrace houses and apartments with higher population density compared to Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu.

“Evacuation of flood victims in the east coast states are easy due to the location, settlement pattern and lower population density. Here, the population density is higher and this is a huge challenge for us,” he said at the press conference on the flood operations here, today.

Nevertheless, Acryl Sani said the coordination among all rescue agencies, including the police, was quickly improved and more assets were mobilised to rescue the victims in Taman Sri Muda.

In fact, he said a total of 66,015 security forces personnel from various agencies have been mobilised to seven flood-hit states namely Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Perak, Malacca, Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani said the police personnel would also be stationed at all temporary relief centres (PPS) to facilitate the flood victims to manually lodge their reports on the disaster or other criminal cases.

“At the same time, police assets would also be deployed to find and help those who were still stranded or chose to stay at their flooded homes to lodge their report,” he said.

He said seven reports on breaking-in cases have been received involving business premises in Selangor so far, and the police had also detained a tow truck driver to facilitate investigation on the viral theft of flood victims’ cars.

Acryl Sani also expressed appreciation and gratitude to all quarters, including non-governmental organisations and volunteers, who had spent their money, time and energy to help those affected by floods that hit several states since Dec 17.

“We (the police) truly appreciate the efforts and contributions they made without asking for recognition. They are real unsung heroes,” he added.

-Bernama