KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry is finalising the gazette on compounds for companies found producing cosmetics products containing banned substances such as mercury and hydroquinone.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said the matter is expected to be implemented in early or the first quarter of next year by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

“The rate of compound is being examined and will be announced later,” he told reporters at Parliament lobby today.

Dzulkefly said such compounds would also be imposed on cosmetics advertisement which did not adhere to guidelines as well as marketing products not according to labeling details.

Apart from that, fake cosmetic products would also face similar actions.

According to him, errant cosmetics brands would also be blacklisted to completely ban such products so that they are not sold online or in the market.

The ministry is also considering efforts towards creating good manufacturing practice for cosmetic companies. — Bernama