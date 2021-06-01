Tour and travel operators push for faster vaccination

PETALING JAYA: A faster rollout of the vaccination programme will help pave the way to a quicker re-opening of borders for the revival of tourism and all its related economic sub-sectors, tour and travel agents said today.

In welcoming the initiatives outlined in the Pemerkasa Plus, the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) said it hopes that it will help tourism players, in particular travel agents, to stay afloat during this time of crisis.

“We have written to the Minister Coordinating the Vaccination Programme to fast track the vaccination programme rollout for workers in the tourism industry,” Matta president Datuk Tan Kok Liang (pix) said in a statement.

“This move is critical if we are to reinforce the nation’s reputation as one of the foremost tourism destinations in Southeast Asia. As can be seen by several other countries, the success of their vaccination programs have resulted in these countries being able to open their borders to international travel.”

Another announcement of particular significance is the rehabilitation program for buses, a move that Matta has been calling on the government to make since the early stages of the pandemic, Tan said.

Based on a survey of 3,000 Matta member companies, the association estimates that not more than 9,000 vehicles classified as “Bas Persiaran” may have to stop operation.

“To put it into context a 40 seater tour bus can cost anywhere between RM490,000 and RM580,000,” Tan said.

“We are thankful that the government has taken the bold decision to intervene on behalf of bus owners as the previous moratoriums did not apply to leasing companies.

“The debt which is impossible to service (the buses) given these trying times has the potential of crippling the tourism ecosystem if not dealt with swiftly and decisively.”

Matta also appealed to the government to approve further assistance to travel agencies with a grant of RM 10,000 each to help them to cover fixed costs and overhead costs.

“Travel agencies in particular have been one of the hardest hit businesses many of which are trying desperately to stay afloat by turning to alternative businesses which do little to improve the situation for the company and its more than 47,000 direct employees,“ Tan said.