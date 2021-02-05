Tourism centre shut as precaution

KOTA KINABALU: Sixty-five tourism operators at the Kadamaian Tourism Centre (Kata) in Kota Belud have stopped operating, although certain tourism activities are allowed during the movement control order (MCO).

Kata president Walter Kandayon said the move to cease operations was adopted since the implementation of the MCO on Jan 13.

“Although the government allows a number of operations such as food businesses, we felt that it would be better to close our operations altogether due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“We didn’t want a new cluster to emerge from our tourism centre as we wouldn’t know whether some of the visitors were free of the viral infection,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Another reason for the closure was the low number of visitors since last year, even during times when there was no MCO enforced.

‘”The small number of visitors couldn’t (generate enough revenue to) pay salaries.”

The tourism centre is located about 85km from Kota Kinabalu in the Kadamaian state constituency, which has 74 villagers and more than 35,000 residents.

Among activities available for visitors to the centre were jungle trekking, hill climbing, water rafting in Sungai Kadamaian, bird-watching, stargazing, educational tourism and cultural performances.