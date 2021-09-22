Tourism centres, interstate travel allowed if adult population vaccination reaches 90 pct - PM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Committee on Pandemic Management today agreed to allow the opening of tourism centres, islands and areas as well as cross state travel when the country’s adult population vaccination rate reaches 90 per cent based on data and analysis conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the 90 per cent target could be achieved in two to three weeks.

“I believe many are yearning to return to their villages to meet family members after such a long time. I am confident with the relaxation, we would be able to restore the country’s economic excellence soon. Nonetheless, in this effort, we should be sensitive and look after our safety and the Malaysian Family,” he said in a Facebook posting.

Yesterday, he announced that 80 per cent of the adult population in the country had been fully vaccinated under the the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Earlier, in a statement today, he said the meeting also agreed to allow the transition of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) phase for three states effective this Friday namely Negeri Sembilan moving to Phase Four, Pahang to Phase Three and Johor to enter Phase Two.

“The transition of phase is according to the guidelines set under PPN by taking into consideration hospital admission for symptomatic cases, occupancy of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, as well as the percentage of the fully vaccinated.

“The decision is also based on the current risk evaluation by MOH and the National Security Council (MKN),” he said in a statement today.

-Bernama

