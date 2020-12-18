Tourism, cultural sectors in CMCO areas allowed to reopen tomorrow - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to give leeway for the reopening of the tourism and cultural sectors in the areas under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) effective tomorrow (Dec 19), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the reopening involved four aspects, namely meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), tourism products, cultural and heritage exhibitions as well as theme parks, family entertainment centres and indoor playgrounds.

“Yesterday, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) presented the proposed standard operating procedures (SOP) to the technical committee.

“However, the number of attendees and visitors are limited to 50 per cent of the premises space, with physical distancing applied,“ he told a press conference here, today.

He said stage performances were also allowed, but without the presence of spectators.

“Detailed SOP can be found on the websites of MOTAC and the National Security Council (MKN),“ he said. -Bernama

More to come