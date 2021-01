By YAP LIP SENG

WITH the implementation of another movement control order (MCO) effective Jan 13 and along with it countrywide restrictions on interstate travels, the tourism industry is again crippled. Despite being allowed to operate, hotels are expected to lose all revenue streams due to the restrictions.

While the industry experienced domestic market pick-up in June last year, it was again impacted by the increase in Covid-19 cases in early October, and it saw occupancy dropping almost immediately to approximately 20% and lower in most areas.

There was a short relief when domestic travel was allowed again in early December, and it triggered an increase in tourism activities across the country for the year-end holiday period.

Hotel occupancy rates peaked at approximately 43% on the last week of December with the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Evidently, the number of cases now is higher than the first MCO last year and it took us more than two months after the first MCO on March 18 last year to flatten the curve, and for the government to allow domestic tourism in June last year.

Hotel occupancy rates are expected to fall below 20% on the average, which were last seen in March last year.

No one can tell how long a rebound will take this time around and after recording unprecedented losses for year 2020, the industry is off to a rough start in 2021, and will likely need to take drastic actions to sustain not knowing how long more the current situation will last.

The prime minister’s announcement on the “Permai Initiative” was much anticipated by the industry but it fell short of expectations.

Other than the 10% discount on electricity, and that is only from January to March, there is no other assistance extended to the hotel industry.

The moratorium on loans is again left in the hands of commercial banks and financial institutions.

While the wage subsidy programme is being extended to other industries, the government again failed to improve the programme for the tourism industry which had been heavily impacted by the pandemic, more so by MCO 2.0.

A higher wage subsidy programme is sorely needed to keep hotels and tourism businesses afloat, failing which more will be forced to retrench or close.

“We have repeatedly proposed a 50% wage subsidy for those earning up to RM4,000 and 30% for those up to RM8,000 in order for employers to retain jobs.

“This is the only way to protect the work force. With the tourism industry being one of the top contributors to the country’s economy, it is only fair for the government to consider our request favourably as soon as possible,” said Malaysian Association of Hotels president Datuk N. Subramaniam.

Regretfully, the tourism industry is being neglected again despite its contribution to the country’s economy, and is being left to collapse.

Malaysia will continue to lose competitiveness and talent, and along with it, its capacity for recovery.

With no clear direction and forward plans for the tourism industry, there is little hope of survival.

“Hotel occupancy for the month of January took a drastic drop to a low 20% right after the announcement of the MCO, and cancellation of bookings were recorded across the country, including for the upcoming Chinese New Year period. For every two weeks of MCO, the hotel industry is expected to lose over RM300 million in revenues,” Subramaniam added.

