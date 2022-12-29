Tourism industry gearing up to receive tourists from China

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism industry players are eager to receive tourists from China amidst the expected relaxation of the country’s zero-covid policy early next year, said Malaysia Inbound Tourism Association (MITA) president Uzaidi Udanis.

He said, Beijing’s decision to scrap quarantine for travellers and reopening of its border is expected to bring in three million tourists to Malaysia which in turn will help to boost the economy.

“China is very important because they have big volume and they are ‘big spenders’ and this will be able to contribute good numbers for Malaysia’s economy,“ he told a press conference on the tourism industry’s preparation for tourists from China and the Launching of Fish Tales 2023 Cup - The Global Chinese Pro Challenge, here today.

Meanwhile, Uzaidi said the association is fully committed to adhere to the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 preventive measures to avoid another outbreak in the country.

“In our industry, we will comply even though were are very excited about bringing in tourists because safety comes first. Tourism industry players were badly affected (when the country was hit by COVID-19) and we have learnt from that and now our mantra is ‘good health means good business’, so it is important for the industry to comply with the SOP (standard operating procedures),“ he said.

Elaborating further, he said it is also best if the tourists enter Malaysia under certified travel agents as this will help the government to monitor their movement and thus reduce the risk of another COVID-19 outbreak and overcome other issues such as overstaying, citing the Langkawi Sandbox as an example.

Also present at the press conference were Tourism Malaysia Director of Package Development Division Shahrin Mokhtar and Fish Tales Cup Series founder Kenneth Chan.

On the Fish Tales 2023 Cup - The Global Chinese Pro Challenge, Uzaidi said the event will be held on Aug 18 to Aug 22, 2023 co-organised by MITA as one of its efforts to attract affluent Chinese nationals to Malaysia.

Uzaidi said after a two-year break due to the pandemic, some 500 participants from China are expected to take part in the fishing competition next year while contributing to community-based tourism in Rompin, Pahang.

“The market for angling tourism is big in China. Statistically, there are estimated 120 million fishing enthusiasts in China and two per cent of this group (2.4 million) will travel at least once a year outside of China to conduct their angling activities,” he said.

Uzaidi said each angler will spend an average of US$2,500 to US$3,000 per fishing trip in Malaysia.

“Since the inaugural China-Malaysia Friendship Fishing Competition, Langkawi was held in 2008, it has been MITA’s intention to promote angling tourism in Malaysia aggressively in the China market,“ he added. - Bernama