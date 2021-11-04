Tourism industry players told to pay extra attention to SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Association Tour Agency (MATA) has reminded industry players to give extra attention to standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance and improve the quality of service following the relaxation given under the National Recovery Plan.

Its president Datuk Mohd Khalid Harun said the quality of service provided by the local tourism industry should be on a par with the neighbouring countries in welcoming foreign tourists once the country’s borders are reopened.

“If the quality of service is not improved professionally, the country will lose foreign tourists. The same goes to compliance with the SOP stipulated by the government, particularly for the hotel, accommodation and restaurant sectors,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Khalid said among the SOPs were the provision of gloves to guests when they to go buffet counters in addition to physical distancing and sanitation of seating areas that have been used.

He said if the SOP continued to be taken lightly, it is feared that it could lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases which may cause the tourism sector to be closed again.

At the same time, Mohd Khalid advised the public to observe the SOP when going to restaurants and tourist hotspots while tourism operators should limit the number of visitors to avoid congestion at the location. — Bernama