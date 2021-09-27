Tourism industry should empower digital business — MATA

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism players in the country should focus on empowering digital businesses to rebuild the industry which has long been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Malaysian Association of Tour Agencies (MATA) president Datuk Mohd Khalid Harun.

He said they should keep abreast with current developments that are increasingly dependent on information, digitization, internet access, cashless payments and making domestic travel packages and no longer rely on conventional businesses.

“If we do not shift to digital business, then we will continue to lag far behind and our business will not be on par with international companies,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khalid said digital technology was being applied in all fields, including the tourism sector which involved economy, culture and social by highlighting new concepts, formats and models.

Many international and domestic exhibitions and conferences are moving into the digital age with no more being held physically, to avoid mass gatherings and close contact that could lead to the spread of the epidemic, he added. — Bernama