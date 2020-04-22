Tourism Malaysia holds home video tourism contest

GEORGE TOWN: Tourism Malaysia is inviting Malaysians to take part in the shooting of their own tourism-themed music videos by using their living spaces as a background.

Tourism, Culture and Arts Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the contest is on until April 28 and anyone can submit their own creative music videos but the background must be confined to their respective homes.

Participants can select their own songs and lyrics to go along with the videos while the actors as well as actresses can be their own family.

More information is available at the official portal at www.malaysia.travel.

“Staying at home doesn’t have to be boring and unproductive. Unleash your creativity and produce a music video that describes your dream vacation with your family after the MCO is over,” Nancy said.

The grand prizes are vacation packages to any Malaysian destination for five persons, four persons and three persons while there are 10 consolation prizes of Malaysian-made handicrafts.

Meanwhile in Penang, the state is encouraging children aged 12 and below to join an art competition where they can draw their own experiences of living during the MCO period.

State executive councillor in charge of tourism, Yeoh Soon Hin said that the event is organised by Sprout Art Society and the Penang State Art Gallery.

“We are sure that the experience is new both to parents and children, and we feel this would be a good event and opportunity for children to express what they see and what they feel during this period through art,” Yeoh said.

The submission period is from now until April 28.

Browse the Sprout Art Society Facebook fan page for more information.