Tourism Malaysia named world’s leading country tourism board

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Malaysia through its overseas office in Istanbul, Turkey, was named the World’s Leading Country Tourism Board Category at the Uzakrota Global Travel Awards 2021 held at Madame Tussauds Museum, Istanbul, recently.

Tourism Malaysia in a statement today said the award serves as a tribute to Tourism Malaysia for its active role in promotion through social media, and engagement with the industry players and tourism partners following Tourism Malaysia Istanbul’s participation in Malaysia Meet 2021 and Uzakrota Online Global Summit 2021.

According to the statement, Tourism Malaysia tops with 851 votes, ahead of Saudi Tourism Authority with 684 votes and 517 votes for the Dominican Republic Tourism Board.

A total of 53 awards were presented under various categories, generating over 194,743 votes globally, as a form of appreciation to the tourism industry players including travel agencies, airline companies, hotels, travel tech startups, hospitality investors, venture capitalists, and tech companies.

“Tourism Malaysia aims to further restore the confidence among the industry players to continue promoting and selling Malaysia’s attractions and tourism products to the international markets especially Turkey, Balkan and surrounding Europe,” added Tourism Malaysia. — Bernama