Tourism Malaysia promotions to use suitable marketing strategies - Nancy

PUTRAJAYA: Tourism Malaysia officers stationed abroad have been urged to play a role in promoting the country’s tourism sector by using marketing strategies that are in line with the host country’s norms, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Nancy, who held a meeting with eight tourism officers who will be stationed overseas yesterday, said these officers should also strive to diversify their marketing strategies in line with the development of digital technology in order to reach the target group.

“They need to establish good relations with the host country and work closely with local industry players.

“These officers are also urged to diversify the promotion of new tourism packages as well as focus on emerging markets in the host countries,” she said in a statement today.

The eight officers will be stationed at the Tourism Malaysia offices in London (United Kingdom); Jakarta (Indonesia); Istanbul (Turkey); Sydney (Australia); New Delhi (India); Jeddah (Saudi Arabia); Taipei (Taiwan) and Auckland (New Zealand).

Nancy said the National Tourism Policy (DPN) and the National Cultural Policy (DAKEN) should serve as guidelines in every plan that can raise Malaysia’s name on the global stage.

“We must attract the entire spectrum of tourists such as cultural enthusiasts, environmental lovers and medical tourists. This is to achieve unique, strategic marketing targets and in line with the goals of the DPN and DAKEN,” she said, adding that Malaysia will open its borders at the appropriate time. — Bernama