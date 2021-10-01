Tourism Malaysia wins at Lake Toba Tourism Awards 2021

PUTRAJAYA: Tourism Malaysia, through its overseas office in Medan, Indonesia, was named the winner of the Leading Foreign Tourism Office category at the inaugural Lake Toba Tourism Awards 2021; which took place at JW Marriot Hotel Medan on 23 September 2021.

Organized by the Indonesian Travel & Tourism Awards (ITTA) Foundation, the award was presented by its President, Panca R. Sarungu, to the Director of Tourism Malaysia Medan, Hishamuddin Mustafa.

The award is in praise of Tourism Malaysia Medan’s active role in promotion and engagement with media, industry players and government in Indonesia, especially in Sumatra Island, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which has impacted the tourism industry worldwide.

Tourism Malaysia Medan received 631 votes, ahead of Singapore Tourism Board (61 votes) and India’s Ministry of Tourism - Incredible India (23 votes). The judging process combines online voting as well as evaluation by ITTA’s Board of Advisor and Binus Business School.

A total of 32 awards were rewarded under various categories as a form of appreciation to tourism industry players in North Sumatra, including airlines, hotels, resorts, villas and travel agents.

Established in 2010, ITTA Foundation has organized several prestigious awards, including the annual Indonesia Travel and Tourism Awards, Bali Tourism Awards and Joglosemar Tourism Awards.