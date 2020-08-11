Tourism Ministry mulling over idea of accepting tourists from overseas green zones

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) is scrutinising strategies to deal with the arrival of tourists from countries categorised as COVID-19 green zones if Malaysia reopens its doors, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the previous practice of only permitting tourists from green zone countries was deemed impractical as some of the countries are now facing the third wave of the pandemic.

“Right now, MOTAC is looking into the new strategies through ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Health and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“However, this matter (international tourism) is also subject to whether the countries involved will open its doors to Malaysian tourists,” she said during the Ministers’ Question Time.

She was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) on the ministry’s plan to accept the arrival of foreign tourists from countries categorised as COVID-19 green zones.

Nancy also informed the Dewan Rakyat that MOTAC is offering several tourism-related programmes to help tourism industry players affected by COVID-19.

For example, tourist guides could obtain or renew their licence for free beginning from May until November via nine programmes.

“Previously, one programme would cost them RM50,” she added in response to a supplementary question from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) on how industry players could benefit from the programmes organised by the ministry to lessen the impacts of COVID-19. - Bernama