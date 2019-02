PUTRAJAYA: The Tourism, Culture and Arts Ministry will intensify efforts to attract Singaporeans to visit Malaysia, after statistics showed a decline in the number of visitors from that country.

The ministry’s director-general, Datuk Musa Yusof, said among the efforts planned was to give Singaporeans a different experience, compared to the usual destinations in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

“We will introduce and push them to discover other hotspots such as the East Coast like Kelantan and Terengganu so that they can bring home a different kind of experience and spread the word so that others will be enticed to travel there,“ he said at a press conference today.

He added that Singaporeans can take the ferry to Desaru Coast from Tanah Merah to avoid congestion issues at the Causeway.

“We have a 17km beach stretch along Desaru Coast and we have provided various types of accommodation suitable for all purposes of travel,“ he added.

It was recently revealed that tourist arrivals from Singapore had dropped from 12.4 million in 2017, to 10.6 million in 2018.

However, tourist arrivals from other parts of the world like Central Asia (Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan), West Asia (Saudi Arabia, Iran and UAE), and Africa (Egypt, South Africa and Sudan) have increased.

Besides that, Musa said Malaysia is concentrating on increasing connectivity to the country to boost the number of tourist arrivals.

“We have signed an MoU with Malaysian Airports Holdings Berhad to entice airlines to make a stop at Malaysia especially for long haul flights, so that we could increase tourist traffic.

“We are also partnering with tour operator TUI to push Malaysia as one of the top destinations to visit in the United Kingdom, and we have also brought in Condor airlines, a tourist carrier from Germany, to fly directly to Malaysia, so that will also bring in tourists as well,“ he added.