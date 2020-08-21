Tourism players to focus on local travellers

PETALING JAYA: It was supposed to be a great year, with Malaysia capturing global attention with its Visit Malaysia Year 2020 tourism campaign.

Then, Covid-19 struck and tourism has been brought to a standstill as borders are closed to curb infections from spreading. The Tourism Ministry cancelled Visit Malaysia Year 2020 campaigns realising how untenable it will become.

For Malaysian Tourism Council president Uzaidi Udanis, life must go on and business must go on. With the recovery movement control order allowing domestic travel, his council began to research on criteria local travellers look for when going somewhere.

“We found out that there are three criterias, which is cost, timing and experience. For example, many people are going to Langkawi or Besut for a getaway because of the Awal Muharram holidays,“ he said at a webinar today.

The webinar was organised by IDEAS and its topic was the challenges of Covid-19 and the future of the tourism sector.

He added domestic travellers are now smarter and do not go just to enjoy city life or the food, but they want actual experiences that they can bring back home to share.

“We also need to initiate the 5Rs - reinvent product, research target market, remodel marketing and promotion, right on technology and recalibrate the industry,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in the same webinar, Tourism Arts and Culture Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat said the ministry is currently engaging in strategies to ensure the safety and health of the tourists are protected by ensuring that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are adhered to.

“A lot of people are worried whether a certain tourist destination is safe. And that’s our topmost priority to make sure that all abide by the SOPs to give assurance to our local travellers,“ he said.

He also said that the ministry will prioritise certain tourism activities like conventions and exhibitions, ensuring that the tourism spots are all well promoted without focusing only on the popular ones so that it is widespread.

“We also encourage more people to use our platforms online to promote their tourism products, as well as conduct necessary training online,“ he said.

He added that the ministry is considering opening limited borders between countries, such as green zone locations in Japan that can travel to a green zone location in Malaysia.

“However, that requires a lot of cooperation and calibration and we have to see if it will work,“ he said.