KUANTAN: The tourism sector remains competitive, providing jobs for the locals, especially with the coming Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VM2020).

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (pix) said according to statistics, last year, the tourism sector generated 3.4 million jobs, making up 23.4% of the total number of jobs in the country.

“The tourism sector has a big potential to generate jobs, especially with the increase in tourist arrivals from all over the world to Malaysia, especially in VM2020, and job seekers should take advantage of this,” he said.

Muhammad Bakhtiar was speaking in a press conference held in conjunction with the launch of the VM2020 campaign, Pahang level, here today.

He added that in the first six months of this year, there were 13.35 million foreign tourist arrivals in Malaysia, which was a 4.9% increase over the same period last year.

“We hope to achieve our target of 28.1 million foreign tourists this year,” he said.

Muhammad Bakhtiar also assured that joint efforts will be made with the Pahang government to promote tourism products in the state which is known for its eco-tourism destinations.

“I am told that there are 42 tourism events planned in Pahang next year and these will attract the tourists,” he said.

Commenting on a fire on Aug 31 in Sungai Lembing, a National Heritage Site, Muhammad Bakhtiar said the incident did not affect the location’s status. — Bernama