KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Selangor is going to schools to promote domestic tourism, in the hopes of getting students to encourage their families to visit tourist attractions in the state.

Tourism Selangor Promotion and Development Manager Khuzaimah Jamaluddin said it is targeting four million domestic tourist arrivals this year.

“We expect these students to get their families to travel to interesting places near them,” she said at the launch of Selangor School Squad Programme Tourism Tour 2019 in SMK Darul Ehsan, here today.

Khuzaimah said there are a variety of activities provided by Tourism Selangor to encourage students to familiarise themselves with the tourism products in the state.

“The Selangor School Squad Programme Tourism Tour 2019 received good cooperation and smart partnership with the State Education Department and the participation of major state tourism products such as Sunway Lagoon, Kidzania Kuala Lumpur, Farm in The City, Palace of the Golden Horses, Bangi Wonderland and Jumpstreet.

“The involvement of Selangor State Heritage Malay Padat (Padat) will also provide cultural and arts activities.”

She added that the school tour will be held every year. Tourism Selangor also plans to organise the event in private and international schools.