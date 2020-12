KUALA LUMPUR: The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the tourism sector and the Work From Home (WFH) directive will be reviewed, following the announcement of the lifting of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in several states on Monday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob (pix) said the matter would be scrutinised as the government had also agreed to allow inter-state movements without having to obtain police approval from Dec 7.

He said for the tourism sector which involves economic and social activities, further discussions were needed to identify permitted tourism activities.

“Although inter-state travel is allowed, there are some areas still under the CMCO, including tourist destinations, and social activities are prohibited in CMCO areas.

“For example, the Zoo Negara may be opened because it is in an open area but because it is still in the CMCO region, social activities are not allowed. The National Security Council (NSC) will discuss with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry for a list of activities that are permitted and prohibited,” he said at a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan, here.

On the WFH issue, Ismail said the NSC would discuss with the International Trade and Industry Ministry as well as the director general of the civil service to examine the need to continue with the directive.

Regarding the use of face shields in public places, he said permission was granted only for students at school previously to reduce the burden on parents.

However, the matter will be discussed with the Health Ministry whether people can wear face shields without face masks in public places.

“(The Issue) using of a face shield will be raised and finalised after seeking the Health Ministry’s advice.

“We are worried that if people only wear face shields without wearing face masks, (they) may be subject to action because wearing face masks is mandatory,” he said. -Bernama