Tourism tax revenue to be used to boost travel industry in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The distribution of 50% of the 2018 tourism tax revenue amounting to RM12.67 million received by Sabah from the Federal Government will be used to boost the travel industry in the state.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister, Assaffal P. Alian said there there was a lot that can be done to increase tourist arrivals to the state, thus contributing to the state and government revenues.

“Tourism tax revenue collection helps in raising revenue for the state and a huge contribution to the tourism industry in the country.

“This is also evidence of our hard work in Sabah in ensuring tourism attractions, especially in relation to maintaining the environment,” he told a press conference on the organising of the Lampoopalooza event at Jalan Gaya by the Sabah Tourism Board here yesterday.

He was asked to comment on the statement by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng yesterday on the distribution of 50% tourism tax revenue for 2018 amounting to RM67.74 million that has been channelled to the state governments as of this month as promised.

Among the state governments which received 50% of tourism tax revenue was Sabah (RM12.67 million), Penang (RM10.98 million), Selangor (RM10.3 million), Johor (RM7.99 million), Pahang (RM7.86 million) , Melaka (RM5.35 million) and Kedah (RM5.08 million).

Assaffal is confident that tourism tax revenue in Sabah this year will increase as tourist arrivals rise.

Sabah Tourism Board statistics for tourist arrivals to Sabah in January showed a nine per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

A total of 340,432 tourists visited the state in January comprising 127,205 international tourists and 213,227 domestic tourists, while for January last year the total was 312,242 people comprising 122,120 international tourists and 190,122 domestic tourists. — Bernama