Tourist ship sank in Indonesia, seven Malaysian citizens rescued

JAKARTA: A group of seven Malaysian tourists were reported safe after the boat they were on sank in West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. local time and involved a Phinisi-type boat in the waters near Pink Beach, Komodo Island, Labuan Bajo.

The boat was reported to be sailing from Manta Point towards Pink Beach when it encountered engine problems and subsequently sank in a whirlpool while being towed by another boat.

The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta confirmed that all the victims involved are safe, and there have been no reported casualties.

“All the victims have been taken to the hospital,“ read a statement by the embassy.

The embassy is also in close contact with the victims and local authorities, providing necessary consular assistance through the hotline +62813-8081-3036. - Bernama