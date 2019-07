SEMPORNA: Two foreign tourists and a local scuba diver were believed to be killed by fish bombs while diving in waters off Pulau Kalapuan near here today.

The incident was believed to have occurred at about 5.50pm.

Semporna Tourism Association chairman Jamilah Ang Kher Lern, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, Semporna district police chief Supt Sabarudin Rahmat said details on the incident would be released later. — Bernama