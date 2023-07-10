Tow truck brawl: Eight more suspects arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight more people were arrested by the police here over the past two days over a fight, believed between rival factions of tow truck drivers, at Kampung Malaysia Tambahan, Cheras here, recently.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid (pix) said the eight suspects were between the ages of 20 and 35 and all of them were on remand for two to three days.

The police are tracking down a few more suspects, he told the media at a gotong-royong programme at the Kampung Limau People’s Housing Project here today.

Before this, the police had arrested 30 people for allegedly being involved in the fight which occurred last Monday (Oct 4).

Regarding an eight-month-old girl who died after allegedly being left inside a car for almost 10 hours by her mother at the parking lot of the Canselor Tunku Muhriz Hospital in Cheras here yesterday. Allaudeen said the police would call up the parents to record their statements.

“The investigation paper has been opened according to Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said.

The mother, who is a doctor at the hospital, was reported to have brought the baby to be dropped off at a nursery on her way to work at 7:20 am.

However, after placing the child in the rear seat, the woman drove straight to work and only realised the girl was still in the car when her husband called and asked why the baby was not sent to the nursery later in the afternoon.

The baby girl, the youngest of two siblings, was pronounced dead at 5.53 p.m. by one of the hospital’s medical officers. -Bernama