GEORGE TOWN: Traffic congestion in Penang may worsen if the state is unable to resolve a dispute between the state tow truck association, private car workshop owners and insurers over claims and other charges.

For now, tow truckers have temporary gone on strike, crippling towing services for stalled vehicles or those involved in accidents on the island’s narrow roads.

This issue has caught the attention of Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who told a press conference yesterday that the state regrets what has transpired as the boycott could affect the year end festive season and holiday makers.

He said the state has called in representatives from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, the Road Transport Department and the tow truck association to find a solution.

“We want to better understand the situation,” Chow said, adding he found out about the situation from news reports.

“As this is related to insurance claims and vehicle repairs, we appreciate if related agencies go back to the negotiation table to come out with a solution so that tow truck services will be available to all consumers.

“We hope good sense (will) prevail.”

In a posting on social media which has since gone viral, the Penang Motor Vehicles Workshop Owners Association said they would also be closing car repair workshops.

Association chairman Khor Kong Siah said that the move to strike was due to complaints such as, voiding car owners’ warranty for opting for non-panel workshops, lack of transparency in warranty regulations and double standards employed by insurance companies.