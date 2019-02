SEREMBAN: A trailer carrying nitric acid, which was being towed, overturned at Km270.5 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) near the Seremban Rest and Recreation (R&R) area here today.

Seremban Fire and Rescue Station head Mohamad Idris said the incident, which occurred about 5am caused the aqueous nitric acid in two tanks to leak.

“The trailer broke down and was being towed by a tow-truck, but the rope used to tow the trailer broke loose, causing the trailer to overturn.

“Thirty-five tanks of nitric acid fell and two of the tanks cracked, causing the nitric acid to spill on the road,” he said when contacted here.

Mohamad said the station was informed on the incident at 5.09am, following which a team from the Hazardous Material (Hazmat) unit was sent to the location.

The Hazmat team took about two hours to clear the road of the acid, he said, adding that the incident did not involve any casualties and the case had been handed over to the Department of Environment for further action. — Bernama