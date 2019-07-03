Toxic pollution: All parties involved in ops must comply with safety, health regulations

JOHOR BARU: All parties involved in operations to curb the toxic pollution must comply with safety and health regulations including the use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said employers, including media organisations covering the polluted areas, should provide appropriate PPE before sending journalists and photographers to the affected sites.

“It is unfortunate when some officials including from media organisations, also become victims when in the polluted area.

“Such cases should be a warning to them (media organisations) about the risks faced by staff while on the ground,” he said in a statement, here today.

He also advised individuals who wanted to go to the polluted sites to get expert advice including from the Fire and Rescue Department, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and NIOSH on the appropriate PPE to use including the type of safety and respiratory mask.

Earlier, Lee visited the photographer at a private hospital in Pasir Gudang, here yesterday.

Mohd Azren Jamaludin, 33, who was covering the air pollution in Pasir Gudang was hospitalised on Saturday after experiencing breathing difficulty, fever and vomiting. He is still under medical supervision. - Bernama