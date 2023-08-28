Toyo Tyre to invest RM30m to implement solar project

TAIPING: Toyo Tyre Malaysia Sdn Bhd has allocated an investment of RM30 million to implement its solar project which will become the core thrust in fully optimising the use of renewable energy (RE) at its factory by January 2025.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the investment would involve the installation of 26,044 solar panels on the roof of the company’s factory spanning about 96,000 square metres of space.

“The Toyo Tyre Solar Project represents the largest solar project in the state and it fulfils the third principle of the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Plan (Prosperous Perak 2030 Plan), which involves the use of sustainable natural resources.

“This effort should be lauded and emulated by other factories in Perak so as to reduce the carbon footprint, and simultaneously preserve the environment through the use of clean energy,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the launch of the Toyo Tyre Solar Project which was also attended by over 200 guests of honour here, today.

Saarani said the state government has also forged strategic cooperations with several private companies for the development of solar energy in Perak.

“Among them is the 50-megawatt (MW) large scale solar project by Ranhill Solar I Sdn Bhd in Ladang Bikam, Bidor and the development of solar farm with the capacity of 1.5MW by Syarikat MajuPerak in Simpang Pulai.

“A similar development involves the cooperation between the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP) and Gading Kencana Sdn Bhd in Bidor, with an investment of RM150 million,” he said.

Besides that, he said the state government is identifying the locations that need the installation of smart solar street light and has targeted the installation of 1,000 such units in stages in rural areas including Orang Asli villages throughout the state.

He added that the regeneration of electricity with this technology would result in cost-savings as well as subsequently reducing carbon emissions which cause environmental pollution. -Bernama