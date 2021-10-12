TPP 2021-2030 aims to produce academically excellent, well-mannered younger generation

KUANTAN: The main goal of the Pahang Education Transformation (TPP) 2021-2030 is to produce a future generation that is well-equipped, competitive and able to adapt to technological developments.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the TPP, which outlined 10 initiatives, not only emphasised learning and technology but also stressed student manners to produce an excellent young generation.

“Apart from setting minimum student achievements, TPP also focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning so that students are prepared to face the Industrial Revolution (IR) 4.0 and IR5.0 as well as be competitive to increase their marketability.

“The TPP is also comprehensive so that all students in Pahang, regardless of background, are not left behind in terms of learning,“ he told a press conference after launching the TPP 2021-2030 at the Pahang Education Department, here, yesterday.

Also present were state Education director Mohammad Rosli Abdul Rahman and Yayasan Pahang chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Mohd Nawawi.

Apart from education, TPP 2021-2030 also aims to produce students with good personalities such as those who appreciate unity, are versatile, have various skills including language, are entrepreneurial, Quran-literate and preserve Pahang’s cultural heritage.

Not to be outdone, the transformation plan also aims to strengthen technical education and vocational training (TVET), strengthen hostel management and improve the disabled-friendly environment in schools.

Teacher transformation is also touched upon such as empowering teachers’ skills, cultivating action research, cultivating digital teaching and learning (PdP) as well as professional learning communities, having integrity, caring and being role models.

“We will monitor the journey of TPP 2021-2030 to successfully produce quality future children holistically, including academically and personally,“ he said.

In Pahang, so far, there are 741 schools with 543 of them being primary schools, 25,476 teachers and 256,473 students.

-Bernama