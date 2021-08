KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) and Dewan Perdagangan Islam Malaysia (DPIM) hoped that the 105 opposition members of parliament (MPs) would take a pragmatic approach in considering any offer from the new government.

In a joint statement today, MCCC and DPIM stress that Malaysia needs a cross-party pact to both sustain the government for a minimum of 12-18 months and significantly improve the quality of policymaking and implementation.

“Without political stability and better governance, Malaysia will lag behind neighbouring countries in the post-Covid 19 recovery, which may push back our economic strength by one generation,” it said.

Both chambers of commerce agree that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s “Keluarga Malaysia” approach can only be materialised with a cross-party pact that ensures political stability and improves policy governance.

This, they said, can be achieved through parliamentary reform and a Federal-State Council on Economic Recovery and Health that includes the opposition, state governments, experts and stakeholders from businesses and society.

Both chambers of commerce also call upon Ismail Sabri to continue former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s effort to reach a cross-party peace plan with the opposition with an even bolder package.

MCCC and DPIM urge the setting up of a Parliamentary Special Select Committee to provide legislative oversight on every ministry, and to allow multiple entry points for voices of businesses and society to be heard.

“It is equally vital to set up a Federal-State Council (FSC) on National Recovery in charge of public health and economic recovery that should involve the federal government, opposition, state governments as well as experts and stakeholders in the private sector and various established national chamber of commerce to improve quality and coordination of economic and pandemic policies.

“Chaired by the prime minister, with the parliamentary opposition leader as the deputy chair, with all 13 mentri besar/chief ministers, this would send a clear message to the market that the political stalemate is over,” they said.

