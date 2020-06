PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s exports in April see the largest decline since September 2009 during the global financial crisis in 2009.

“In April 2020, Malaysia’s imports exceeded the value of its exports mainly due to the lumpy imports which was valued at RM10.1 billion, resulting trade deficit of RM3.5 billion. This was the first month of trade deficit since October 1997,” Chief Statistician of Malaysia Datuk Sri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix) said in a statement.

“However, based on early indicators Malaysia’s trade may rebound favourably in May 2020 as businesses resume their operation.”

According to the External Trade Statistics, April 2020 published by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the decrease in exports was due to lower exports to the European Union (-RM2.7 billion), the US (-RM2.4 billion), India (-RM2.3 billion), Singapore (-RM2.0 billion) and Thailand (-RM2.0 billion).

However, exports increased to China (+RM488.1 million).

Lower imports were mainly from Singapore (-RM2.5 billion), the European Union (-RM2.1 billion), Thailand (-RM1.7 billion), Saudi Arabia (-RM1.6 billion) and Japan (-RM906.9 million).

Meanwhile, higher imports were from South Korea (+RM9.9 billion) due to imports of floating structures.