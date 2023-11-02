Trader arrested after running amok with parang

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a trader after he reportedly went amok with a parang in front of a house and damaged a car belonging to a relative of his girlfriend in Kampung Cheras Baru here last evening.

The suspect, 40, had argued with his ex-wife after she and his girlfriend’s mother approached him at the house looking for his girlfriend, Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said.

Following the argument, the man went to retrieve a parang and smashed the windscreen of the car and also broke the driver side door handle, while threatening to kill the mother and another member of the girlfriend’s family.

The police rushed to the scene following a report, and managed to arrest the man at 3.30 pm and seized the parang.

The suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, has been remanded for four days, he said, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 506 and 427 of the Penal Code. - Bernama