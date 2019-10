PETALING JAYA: A trader pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to obstructing a personnel of the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) from snaring stray dogs.

Koh Tat Meng, 47, claimed trial to the charge after it was read out to him before Magistrate M. Barath.

The father of three was charged with preventing an MPSJ personnel, Mohd Sadruddin Mohd Rosli, 30, from discharging his duty outside the Vista Millennium Condominium in Puchong at 11.22am on Oct 3.

The charge, under Section 186 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

DPP Siti Zubaidah Mahat proposed bail of RM5,000 in one surety but Koh’s counsel N. Rajesh asked for the sum to be reduced, saying his client is the sole breadwinner of the family. The court allowed bail of RM2,000 in one surety and set Nov 26 for mention.

Several animal rights activists carried posters into the courtroom and police advised them to remove them before the court sat. — Bernama