PETALING JAYA: A trader at the Selangor wholesale market was charged in the Sessions Court today on two counts of physically abusing his two foster children last month.

Muhammad Rajah Abdullah, 49, pleaded not guilty to the offences before Judge Hilmiah Yusof.

He is alleged to have abused his seven-year-old foster daughter, which caused injuries to her face, hands, waist and legs, and abused his eight-year-old foster son, which caused injuries to his hands, at his house in Seri Kembangan at 6pm on May 30.

Hilmiah allowed Muhammad Rajah bail of RM13,000 in one surety and ordered him to report to the nearest police station every month.

She set July 18 for mention.

DPP Mary Phoon Keat Mee did not propose bail and said that if bail is allowed it should be high. Counsel Harpal Singh, for Muhammad Rajah, sought bail, saying that his client had cooperated well with the police and had surrendered himself at the Serdang District Police headquarters when he knew that the police were looking for him. — Bernama