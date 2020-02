IPOH: Trader, K. Tanggeswaran, 25, pled not guilty to a charge of cheating company manager, A. P. Logaruben, 30, of RM15,000 for a Datuk title and medal.

The charge was read out to him by a court interpreter in front of magistrate Umzarul An Nur Umar.

Tanggeswaran was charged with committing the offence at Kawasan Perindustrian IGB Klebang 2 on Nov 19, 2018 and under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years, caning and fine if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor, Nur Asmaniza Mohammad, offered bail at RM8,000 but the lawyer for the accused, Dayang Nor Emilia Azman Shah, asked for the bail to be reduced because Tanggeswaran has family to support.

The magistrate allowed bail to be reduced to RM5,000 with one surety and a condition for the accused to report to a police station every 15th day of the month until the case is over.

Case re-mention has been set for April 2. - Bernama