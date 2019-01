TELUK INTAN: A night market trader pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to two counts of keeping and selling smuggled liquor and cigarettes.

Teoh Chee Loon, 32, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Magistrate Syahdatul Kamilah Zakaria.

On the first count, he was charged under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 with keeping the smuggled items at Pasar Mini Kai Sheng, Lorong 1, Taman Langkap Jaya, Langkap near here at 12.30 pm last Jan 2.

The uncustomed items comprised 30 cartons of cigarettes of various brands, involving 5,640 sticks, and 115 cans of beer, al worth RM516.60.

Teoh was also charged with selling eight types of liquor with a licence, involving 15.42 litre and worth RM46.26 at the same place, time and date.

The charge was made under Section 76 of the Excise Act 1976, which provides a fine of not more than RM50,000, if found guilty.

Prosecuting officer from the Royal Customs Department Nur Izyani Ismail prosecuted.

Magistrate Syahdatul Kamilah allowed Teoh bail of RM4,000 in one surety for both charges and fixed Feb 8 for mention. — Bernama