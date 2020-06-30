Trader charged with threatening mother

MALACCA: A trader pleaded not guilty at the magistrates’ court here today to a charge of threatening to kill his mother last Thursday.

The accused, Muhammad Shaifulzaini Pazeli, 28, did so in the presence of magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim.

The father of three was charged with criminally intimidating Noor Jahan Beevi Abdul Jabar, 48, causing fear by uttering words that he wanted to kill the victim in a house in Taman Tun Rahah, Ayer Keroh here at 7.30pm on June 25.

Prosecution was conducted under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of up to two years or fine, or both, and if the threat is to cause death or serious injury, the sentence could be up to seven years’ jail or fine, or both, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Anis Najwa Nazari urged the court to impose bail of RM5,000 with one surety, but the accused who was not represented by counsel pleaded that the bail be reduced as he had to support his children and wife.

Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin allowed Muhammad Shaifulzaini bail of RM2,500 with one surety, with an additional condition that he cannot harass his mother.

The court set August 13 for a re-mention of the case and appointment of counsel. - Bernama