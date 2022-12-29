Trader claims trial to kidnapping cosmetic agent

PASIR MAS: A trader was charged in the Sessions Court here today with the kidnap of a cosmetic agent.

Chek Norhafizzi Chek Nor, 31, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Badrul Munir Mohd Hamdy.

He was charged with another man who is still at large with kidnapping Rosnazirah Mohd Nain, 36, at a house in Kampung Semat Jai, Wakaf Bharu, near Tumpat, at 5.06 pm on Sept 13 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 363 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine upon conviction.

Chek Norhafizzi was not allowed bail and the court set Jan 20 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hajarul Falenna Itah Abu Bakar Adil prosecuted, while lawyers Mohd Firdaus Zainal Abidin and Majdah Muhammad represented the accused.

Based on media reports, Rosnazirah was kidnapped by a few men from her home in Tumpat in a Toyota Vios. Some residents reported seeing the victim being taken on a boat to Thailand before the car was found on Sept 13. - Bernama