Trader deceived by “old friend”

KUANTAN: A trader claimed to have lost RM9,600 after being deceived by a man claiming to be an old friend.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 55-year-old victim claimed to have received a telephone call from the man at about 11 am yesterday who claimed to be an old friend and was desperate for financial help.

“The suspect told the victim he needed the money fast to open a restaurant and promised to pay back the money next week. The victim agreed to loan the money, believing that the suspect was an old friend, and transferred the money online in two transactions on the same day,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim realised he was cheated and lodged a police report when he contacted the friend later in the day and was told that he did not make the call to ask for the loan and that he had lost his wallet and handphone a few days ago. -Bernama