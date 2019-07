ALOR STAR: A trader fatally shot himself in an incident in Kampong Perlis Simpor, Tikam Batu, near Sungai Petani yesterday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzly Abu Shah said that the incident took place at 5.50pm when the 59-year-old victim was cleaning his shotgun at his house.

He said that preliminary investigation found that the victim’s wife saw her husband taking out the firearm with some cleaning items to the veranda of their home.

‘’Five minutes later, she heard the sound of a gunshot and rushed out to see what had happened. She was shocked to see her husband lifeless on the floor. Upon checking, she found the weapon clasped in her husband’s arms and between his legs with the barrel under his chin,’’ he said in a statement last night.

He said that based on the position of the body and the injury incurred, the victim was believed to be cleaning his gun in a sitting position on a chair and had accidentally shot himself under the left part of his chin.

Adzly said that investigation also found that the victim had a permit for the firearm to ward off crop pests which had just been renewed on June 25.

‘’We also found three shotgun ammunitions, one was empty and two were unused. Two were outside the shotgun, one was empty and one unused (live). The third in the shotgun chamber had not been fired,’’ he said.

He said that the body of the victim was then taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Star for a post-mortem and the case was investigated under Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1960. — Bernama