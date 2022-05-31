Trader fined for possessing, selling communication equipment without MCMC certification

KUALA LUMPUR: A communication equipment trader was fined RM14,000 by the Sessions Court here today after she pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing and selling 16 walkie-talkies that were not certified by the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Judge M.M. Edwin Paramjothy also ordered Lee Wan Yin, 35, to serve 12 months in jail if she failed to pay the fine. She paid the fine.

For the first charge, Lee was fined RM4,000 or in default six months of jail for selling two units of Baofeng BF-888S walkie-talkies which were not certified by the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standard) Regulations 2000 at Plaza Low Yat, Off Jalan Bukit Bintang, at 11.33 am on June 16, 2020.

For the second charge, Lee was fined RM10,000 or in default, six months in jail for possessing 16 units of the similar brand of walkie-talkies at the same place at 11.15 on Oct 4, 2021.

The offence framed under Regulation 16 (1) (b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000 provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 or up to six years of imprisonment or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, in a separate case in the same court, a telecommunication company and its director were fined RM12,000 and RM5,000, respectively, on two counts of possessing and selling 28 units of communication equipment that were not certified by MCMC.

Judge M M Edwin Paramjoty imposed the fine on Evapad TV Box (M) Sdn Bhd and its director, Yap Kum Loong after the latter pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court also ordered Yap to be jailed for six months for each charge if he failed to pay the fine. He paid the fine.

According to the charges, the company and the director were each charged with possessing and selling 28 units of Evpad TV Boxes of various models that were not certified by the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standard) Regulations 2000.

The offence was committed at Evpad TV Box premises at Wisma Manjalara, Bandar Manjalara, here on Sept 9, 2021. - Bernama