Trader fined for possessing, selling E-cigarette liquid containing nicotine

SHAH ALAM: A trader was fined RM4,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for possession and selling of liquid for electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) that contained the controlled item, nicotine.

Magistrate Nur Faizah Abdul Sani meted out the fine on Saiful Hairuddin Abdul Salam, 42, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

On the first charge, Saiful Hairuddin was charged with selling poison, in the form of a bottle of Cloud Chasers Bandung Syrup which contained nicotine at the Section 7 Commercial Center here at 2.45 pm on Jan 29, 2018.

He was charged with violating Section 16 (1) of the Poisons Act 1952, which provides a maximum fine of RM3,000. or imprisonment for up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

The second charge, made under Section 13(a) of the same law was for possession of 40 boxes and 15 bottles of e-cigarette liquid with the intention of selling them at the same place.

The offence carries a fine not exceeding R3,000, or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, upon conviction.

The magistrate fined him RM2,000 on each count, in default two months’ jail.–Bernama