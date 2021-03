KUALA LUMPUR: A trader was fined RM3,000 in default three months’ jail by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here, today after he pleaded guilty to molesting his ex-girlfriend for lying about her relationship status with her husband.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan meted out the sentence on Robert Chew, 36, after he pleaded guilty to using criminal force against the 33-year-old woman with the intention to outrage her modesty, at a parking lot near a shop in Sri Gombak here, at 6.30pm on April 7, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years or a fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni applied for a fair punishment as the victim was the accused’s ex-lover, but lawyer M. Mariappan from the National Legal Aid Foundation who represented Chew mitigated for a minimal fine, saying that his client had committed such act out of anger and frustration after the victim lied to him that she had divorced from her husband while she is still married. — Bernama