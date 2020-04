JOHOR BARU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a trader yesterday for allegedly offering a bribe to a Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) enforcement assistant as an inducement not to take action against him for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) directives.

The man, 36, who sells communications equipment, was arrested at the Kluang MACC office at 2pm to assist in the investigation into an alleged bribe amounting to RM500.

He was later released on bail after his statement was taken and the case was being investigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009.

Earlier, the man was issued a compound of RM1,000 by the MPK for ignoring the second notice under Section 109 of the Local Government Act 1976 by operating his business during the MCO period.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation Division director Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali when contacted confirmed the arrest.

He also urged all parties not to engage in any corrupt activities as the MACC would take action against any complaints of corruption received during the MCO period. — Bernama