KOTA BARU: A trader was sentenced to two years’ jail by the High Court here today for smuggling in four Myanmar men into the country last year.

Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh handed down the sentence on Mohd Asyraf Nazri, 30, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with smuggling in the four Myanmar men – Paye Phyo Aung, 23, Soe Khimg @ Soe Khing, 40, Way Win Thun, 22, and Then Swe, 30, – using a Proton Wira car at about 5.45pm at the Ketereh Bus Terminal on Oct 2 last year.

The charge was made under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Immigration Department Wong Siew Mun prosecuted, while Mohd Asyraf was represented by lawyer Ariyani Mohd Amin@Abdul Hamid. — Bernama